Bengals News: Cordell Volson, struggling Titans, and more
- Volson had a bad game vs. the Rams
- The Titans had a bad game last week too
- Another big game for Hendrickson?
In Bengals news, Cordell Volson has not been playing well through the first three games of the season. Also, the Tennessee Titans are up next on the Bengals' schedule and they've been struggling mightily so far.
Volson, a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2022 draft out of North Dakota State, won the left guard job over Jackson Carman. He wasn't anything to write home about in 2022 but he was serviceable, especially for a fourth-round rookie. This year, however, he has not been good. He was carved up by Aaron Donald and the Rams on Monday night.
Fortunately, there are plenty of games for Volson to prove that he's better than that Monday night performance. It starts this week against a Titans team that has been struggling, to say the least. They too have struggled in pass-protection and it showed last week as Myles Garrett teed off on them. Trey Hendrickson is hoping to do the same.
