Bengals News: Corey Dillon Ring of Honor, AFC North predictions, and more
In Bengals news, Corey Dillon is not happy with the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor. Also, who will win the AFC North this year?
Dillon played for the Bengals for seven seasons after the franchise spent a second-round pick on him in the 1997 NFL Draft. Dillon is arguably the best running back in Bengals history and leads the franchise in rushing yards with 8,061 yards.
Why is Dillon in the news these days? Well, it appears that the former Bengals running back is displeased with the Bengals Ring of Honor. More on that below.
Let's shift gears to the present day AFC North. The Bengals are the favorites to win the division but a case could easily be made for any of the other three teams to win the AFC North in the 2023 season.
Corey Dillon: Bengals’ Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame omissions are ‘near-criminal’ [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
In this subscription-required article, Dillon discusses how he's not happy with the Pro Football Hall of Fame or the Bengals Ring of Honor. Dehner points out how Dillon has never been on the Hall of Fame ballot and how the former running back is "an afterthought" in the Ring of Honor voting.
6 NFL Players and Teams That Will Defy Expectations in 2023 [Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report]
Davenport pegged the Browns as a surprising candidate to win the AFC North in 2023.
"The Browns already had a talented roster. Nick Chubb may be the best pure runner in the NFL, and Cleveland possesses one of the best offensive lines in the league. If Schwartz's defense is improved and Watson can regain his Pro Bowl form, this is a playoff-caliber roster."- Gary Davenport
Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. is tired of Super Bowl excuses (for Chiefs vs. Eagles) [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Brown won the Super Bowl earlier this year as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and the field conditions were a major talking point following the game. Somehow, five months later, the conversation has resurfaced and Brown is over it.