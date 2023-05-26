Bengals News: Dan Orlovsky's diss, productive rookies, and more
In Bengals news, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes that the New York Jets are better than the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, how might the Bengals rookies fare in their first year in the league?
Orlovsky, who joined ESPN's ranks shortly after retiring from football in 2017, recently said on Get Up that he thinks the two teams best-equipped to take down the Kansas City Chiefs are the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.
Has this guy been paying attention? The Bengals have consistently given the Chiefs their all with the only time they fell to them in the Joe Burrow era being in the most recent outing.
The good news is that the Bengals have added a group of rookies that they think will help them regain supremacy in the AFC. Sticking with ESPN, Mike Clay projected rookie leaders in different categories and it was awesome to see both Myles Murphy and Chase Brown make the list.
Dan Orlovsky believes NY Jets are 1 of 2 teams who can top Chiefs [Thomas Christopher, Jets X-Factor]
"“I think the Jets are in this very unique space,” said Orlovsky. “There’s two teams that I think are the most equipped to beat Kansas City, because that’s what this season is about. One is Buffalo … and the two are the New York Jets. Those are 1-2 to knock off Kansas City to go back to the Super Bowl.”"- From Christopher's article
Ranking top five projected NFL rookie leaders by stat categories [Mike Clay, ESPN]
Brown came in at No. 5 in receiving yards for rookie running backs with 139 yards and one touchdown. Murphy was fourth in sacks with six, which would be a welcomed stat for Bengals fans, considering how poorly the pass rush played for most of the 2022 season.
Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney, Steelers' Kenny Pickett and more [Zoltán Buday, PFF]
Cam Taylor-Britt is Buday's pick here. Truthfully, I wouldn't be surprised at all if Taylor-Britt has an incredible season given what he did in the backhalf of his rookie year. I also wouldn't be surprised, however, if Taylor-Britt has the dreaded "sophomore slump" that often follows young players following their rookie breakout season.