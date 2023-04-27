Bengals News: Draft day, Cody Ford's role, and more
In Bengals news, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! Also, Zac Taylor spoke to the media and discussed what to expect from newly-acquired Cody Ford.
The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and there's a lot of mystery as far as what direction the stripes could go in. We'll finally know who the first-round pick of the team will be after the first round of the draft wraps up on Thursday night.
While Cody Ford didn't join the team as a draft pick, he's new to the Bengals and fans have been wondering what to expect from him in the orange and black stripes. When Zac Taylor spoke to the media earlier this week, he mentioned that the plan for Ford was to have him compete at right tackle.
Ford has played a few different spots on the offensive line during his time in the pros but he hasn't looked too good during that time. What helped make him a second-round pick back in the 2019 draft was that he thrived at Oklahoma while playing on the same o-line as Orlando Brown Jr. Is it a coincidence that the Bengals brought him in? I think not.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals big board ranking 1st-round targets ahead of 2023 NFL draft [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Roling provides some of his favorite names for the Bengals ahead of the draft. Who do you like on his list?
Zac Taylor discusses Bengals’ plan for Cody Ford [Jason Garrison, Cincy Jungle]
"As things stand right now, the right tackle position is Williams’ to lose, but if he is traded during the draft, or if he struggles with the transition from left tackle to right, he could be replaced by Ford, Collins (if he’s healthy), another lineman on the roster, or possibly by a rookie selected in the upcoming draft."- Jason Garrison
As Garrison mentions, Jonah Williams will be the right tackle of the Cincinnati Bengals if he's on the roster in the 2023 regular season. If the Bengals find a "better" option, they'll be okay with shipping Williams elsewhere and letting other players compete for the right tackle job and Ford would be one of the people battling for the starting gig.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: PFF analysts kick off seven-round mock with four QBs [PFF]
The Bengals make a crazy move and trade up to snag Bijan Robinson with the 25th pick in this mock draft, swapping spots with the Giants. That would definitely have the fan base reacting.