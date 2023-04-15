Bengals News: Draft prospect draws Joe Burrow comparison, Duke Tobin, and more
In Bengals news, it didn't take long for draft prospects to be compared to Joe Burrow. Also, Duke Tobin received high marks in GM rankings.
The prospect who drew comparisons to Burrow were Alabama's Bryce Young, who very well could go No. 1 overall in two weeks when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City. Dan Orlovsky appeared on ESPN's Get Up and made the comparison noting that Young can get the job done in tough moments much like Burrow and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
The man who helped draft Burrow and get him to Cincinnati was Duke Tobin, who has been the Bengals' Director of Player Personnel since 1999. He was ranked as the third-best general manager in the league by Gregg Rosenthal sitting only behind Howie Roseman of the Eagles and Brett Veach of the Chiefs.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky on Bryce Young: 'A Combination of Steph Curry, plus, Joe Burrow' [Russ Heltman, Sports Illustrated]
""What do you do with the moments of panic?" Orlovsky said. "And he's the best at it. He's the best since Joe Burrow. That's why Bryce is a combination of Steph Curry, where everything is moving around him and is moving fast, but it doesn't to him, plus Joe Burrow. Don't panic with the football. That's the difference between him and all the other kids in his class and the young guys in this class. That's the number one quality that I want in a quarterback because that's the reality of the NFL now.""- From Heltman's article
NFL GM Power Rankings: Eagles' Howie Roseman reigns, while Brad Holmes makes his mark in Detroit [Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com]
" Cincinnati's offensive line overhaul last offseason mostly worked, but I love that Tobin didn't stand pat. There is strong cohesion between Tobin and Zac Taylor's coaching staff, which develops rookies like cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt before giving them playing time."- Gregg Rosenthal
20 NFL players with the most to lose, gain from the 2023 NFL Draft [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
Irv Smith Jr. made this list and it makes sense, as the Bengals could draft a tight end that's going to compete with him for starting reps. They also could wait to address tight end and Smith goes into the season as the de facto starter.