Bengals news: Draft target runs historic 40-yd dash, the appeal of Jalen Ramsey, more
In Bengals news, one of Cincinnati's possible draft targets ran an incredible 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Thursday. Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey ran a 4.67 second 40, besting the time of another former Pitt Panther, Aaron Donald. According to the NFL, that is the fastest 40-yard dash time of anyone over 280 pounds since 2003.
In other NFL Combine news, Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spoke to the media during at Lucas Oil Stadium and quickly shot down any rumors regarding the possible trade of wide receiver Tee Higgins.
" “No. I’m not in the business of making other teams better. I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better. So, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. So, the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”"- Duke Tobin
More Bengals trending news
NFL.com columnist Adam Schein listed his favorite landing spots for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is likely to be dealt by the Los Angeles Rams in the coming weeks. While Schein has the Detroit Lions as his top destination for Ramsey, he also thinks there is an appeal for him to find a home in Cincinnati.
Citing how the Bengals need to spend their excess cash on Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and other current members of the team, he alluded to why Cincy may want to give Ramsey a closer look.
""If you want to talk about how Cincy can get back on top of Kansas City in the highly competitive AFC, this is the move. Adding dynamic defenders like Ramsey is how you approach the cheat code who goes by the name of Patrick Mahomes. Ramsey and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would make sweet music together.""- NFL.com's Adam Schein
Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins could end up being a cap casualty, according to one Cincinnati beat writer. How the Bengals may be looking to shift money around and avoid salary cap troubles is the subject of some debate.