Bengals News: Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor speak at Combine, Mel Kiper mock draft
In Bengals news, the NFL Combine is taking place and Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor both spoke to the media. Also, Mel Kiper has released another mock draft. Who does he have the Cincinnati Bengals selecting with the 28th overall pick?
Tobin touched on different subjects such as Joe Mixon's future, Tee Higgins' future, Joe Burrow's contract extension, and more. Taylor discussed how there will likely be competition at the punter spot after a not-so-great showing from Drue Chrisman.
After the Combine comes the draft and Mel Kiper linked Cincinnati to a tight end who didn't play much in 2022. The Bengals taking a tight end wouldn't be shocking but it's all about taking the right guy at the position. I'm not sure this pick would be a popular one in the Queen City.
Joe Mixon's Bengals Future Remains Uncertain amid Contract Rumors, Duke Tobin Says [Doric Sam, Bleacher Report]
""Joe has been a vital part of our team," Tobin said. "He's been a successful part of our team. Again, I'm not gonna predict the offseason because I don't have the answers. In the words of the great Kevin Malone (a character from The Office), 'I don't know.'""- From Sam's article
This sounds like a nice way of saying that Joe Mixon won't be on the Bengals' roster in 2023. He carries a $10 million cap hit if he's on the team next season and that's money that can go toward extensions for Burrow, Higgins, and Logan Wilson and also toward signing and re-signing key players.
Zac Taylor Hints At Adding Punting Competition For Drue Chrisman [Russ Heltman, SI]
""I think it's good to have competition," Taylor said about the punting situation. "I think that part's hard to predict (drafting a punter), you know, we'll just see where the draft goes. Where the value lies."- From Heltman's article
Chrisman stepped in for a struggling Kevin Huber, who had been the Bengals punter for over a decade and it was met with mixed reviews. Chrisman would have games where he looked really solid but the playoffs showed that he might not be suitable as the long-term punter in Cincinnati.
2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's first-round pick predictions [Mel Kiper, ESPN]
As mentioned above, Kiper went with an injured tight end here -- Luke Musgrave. The Oregon State tight end appeared in just two games this past season but did stand out in those two games, garnering 11 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in just two games.