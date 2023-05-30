Bengals News: Favorable schedules, available free agents, and more
In Bengals news, how difficult is the schedule in 2023? Also, which available free agents could the Cincinnati Bengals still look to add?
Amelia Probst of PFF ranked the easiest and hardest schedules for the 2023 season. The good news is that the Bengals are in the top-half when it comes to easy schedules. The bad(ish) news is that they're ranked 15th on the list.
The Bengals could decide to add some available free agents to help them with their 15th-most favorable schedule but who is still out there on the free-agent market? The top names, at least according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, are DeAndre Hopkins, Leonard Floyd, and Frank Clark.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Ranking the easiest, hardest schedules for all 32 NFL teams: Saints, Falcons and Colts have favorable schedules in 2023 [Amelia Probst, PFF]
"The Bengals have a bye in Week 7 and a relatively easy schedule before it. After their bye, not so much, with the 49ers and Bills on the schedule."- Amelia Probst
Probst notes that the most difficult game on the schedule is the Bengals' Week 17 tilt against the Chiefs with their easiest game coming in Week 10 vs the Texans.
Best Remaining 2023 NFL Free Agents Available [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Knox notes that Frank Clark and Dalton Risner could be fits for the Bengals. Clark would give them help in the pass-rushing department and Risner would be an upgrade at left guard over Cordell Volson.
Ranking NFL divisions from 1-8 after big 2023 free agency moves, draft: Will NFC East be even better? [Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports]
The AFC North comes in third on Kerr's list, trailing just the NFC East and AFC East.
"Cincinnati is the top team in this division, but the AFC North will be a grind -- again. All four teams should compete for a playoff berth. "- Jeff Kerr