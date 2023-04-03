Bengals News: Favorite and least favorite FA moves, who to target, and more
In Bengals news, what has been the best move for the team so far in free agency? What about the worst move? Also, who could the Cincinnati Bengals still look to add as free agency continues?
For the most part, the Bengals have put together a solid free agency to this point, despite a slow start. They signed Orlando Brown Jr., Nick Scott, and Irv Smith Jr while re-signing Germaine Pratt, Trayveon Williams, and Trent Taylor.
That being said, the Bengals did lose Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine, which was a tough blow for them. They made moves to counteract those but some feel the tight end and running back situations could be better.
There are still plenty of free agents for the Bengals to fill their needs, however. Who might the team still add as we inch closer to the draft?
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Favorite, least favorite free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
Spielberger's favorite move the Bengals made was the addition of Orlando Brown Jr., which comes as a surprise to no one.
"While teams across the league have clearly made a statement that they don’t view Brown as an elite left tackle, Cincinnati gets great value on a very good player here. Brown has five straight seasons with a 73.5-plus pass-blocking grade and has played more than 1,000 snaps in four straight years."- Brad Spielberger
His least favorite move was the lack of depth at tight end and running back. The fact that there wasn't a true move that he disliked shows that Cincinnati has had a pretty good free agency.
"Adding tight end Irv Smith Jr. could be a great one-year flier, just like Hayden Hurst was, but Cincinnati needs more at the position considering his injury history. After losing Samaje Perine and with Joe Mixon’s contract probably larger than his worth, they could’ve added depth at running back. Both spots can be addressed in the draft, but it’s never great to have needs that may force a bit of a reach."- Brad Spielberger
One Player Each NFL Contender Should Be Targeting to Increase Super Bowl Chances [Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report]
Davenport listed Marcus Peters as the player Cincinnati should be looking into adding. Peters, a former first-round pick by the Chiefs, has bounced around the league and most recently played for the Ravens. He's always had a fiery attitude that can get him into trouble but he'd be a good fit for Lou Anarumo's defense.
Lamar Jackson could sit out 2023 NFL season: Why Ravens' star QB should do it, and why he shouldn't [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
This Lamar Jackson thing is nuts. If the Ravens end up "keeping" Jackson by default and he decides to sit out the season, that would be pretty whacky. Benjamin writes that by Jackson sitting out, he can reap the benefit of guys like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert inking their extensions because they're only going to make him more expensive.
Benjamin also notes that Jackson would be forfeiting a large sum of money for the 2023 season. If he's willing to not get paid for a year, more power to him I guess.