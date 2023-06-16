Bengals News: Final day of minicamp, training camp schedule, and more
The Cincinnati Bengals had a fairly uneventful three-day minicamp that concluded on Thursday. Some of the more noteworthy moments mostly came from the media sessions where guys like Joe Burrow, Jonah Williams, and Zac Taylor spoke to the media.
When Taylor spoke to the media on Thursday, he said this year's Bengals roster was the most talented roster he's had since coming to the Queen City.
With minicamp out of the way, the next step is training camp, which the team announced will begin on Wednesday, July 26. This will be when we can truly see the important position battles such as right tackle, running back, and safety play out. It's also another step closer to the start of the regular season!
2023 NFL receiving corps rankings: Cincinnati Bengals take the top spot for the second year in a row [Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
"The Bengals were No. 1 on our receiving corps rankings last year and remain the top dog heading into 2023. Over the last two years, this wide receiving corps ranks third in receiving grade (85.8), sixth in receiving touchdowns (70) and third in receiving yards (9,434)."- Trevor Sikkema
This isn't surprising in the least bit. Things might change next year when Tyler Boyd likely moves on but we're still in 2023 right now and Boyd is on the team and helps make this group the best receiving unit in the league.
Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 as QBs go 1-2-3, Chiefs teammate joins MVP in top 10 [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Joe Burrow is No. 3 on Prisco's list. Ja'Marr Chase makes an appearance at No. 16 and then the Bengals don't have another player pop up until Tee Higgins does so at No. 79. There are two other Bengals who made the cut after Higgins.
"Heading into his fourth season, he has developed into one of the game's best quarterbacks. He plays with a calm, cool way that makes you think Joe Montana."- Pete Prisco
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings [Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk]
Cincinnati took the fourth spot on this list, trailing the Chiefs, Eagles, and 49ers. That means that the final four teams standing last year top Florio's rankings, which makes sense.