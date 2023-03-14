Bengals News: Germaine Pratt, Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates, and legal tampering
In Bengals news, the first day of legal tampering came and went. Germaine Pratt re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals while Vonn Bell won't be returning. One minute fans were beaming with pride when it was announced that Pratt would return but then, the news hit not long after that Bell was signing with the Panthers. Then, the news came that Jessie Bates was also leaving.
Pratt returning is huge because he was a big-time playmaker for this defense but losing Bell definitely stings. The Bengals went from having an incredible situation at safety to now being without Bell and Jessie Bates. Not ideal.
Yes, we knew that Bates was as good as gone but it still hurts. Now the team will be rolling with Dax Hill in one of those two spots and trying to find a new starting safety for the other spot.
The good news is that legal tampering just kicked off and there will be plenty of time for the team to make other moves.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals fans, teammates call for B.J. Hill to go bald after Germaine Pratt deal [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
"Hill jokingly took to social media right before free agency’s legal tampering window started on Monday and said he would go bald if teammate Germaine Pratt re-signed with the team."- From Roling's article
Source: Veteran safety Vonn Bell signing with Panthers [ESPN]
"Bell, who started 48 games for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past three seasons, can match up against tight ends, and he plays with a physical demeanor in the box. He's a dependable and tough veteran safety who can play top-down from split-field alignments and make plays on the ball."- From ESPN's article
Explaining the workers’ compensation rift between the NFLPA and the Bengals [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
This is an article where you must have a subscription to be able to read it but it's a good read on this situation.