Bengals News: Injury updates, Patrick Mahomes, and more
In Bengals news, Zac Taylor offered a small update on offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams. Also in Bengals news and speaking of injuries, Patrick Mahomes should be suiting up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Arrowhead.
Cappa and Williams both missed the Bills game but it didn't seem to matter much. The Bills defense couldn't get any pressure on Joe Burrow and the quarterback was sacked just one time. Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Monday and said that both guys are improving but did not discuss if they'd be available on Sunday.
As for Mahomes, he injured his ankle during the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars in the divisional round. Initially, Chad Henne was taking the snaps for the KC offense and Henne led an impressive 98-yard touchdown drive before half time. Mahomes came back out for the second half and helped the Chiefs advance to their fifth straight AFC title game.
Hate the Chiefs all you want but what they've done is impressive, there's no denying that. Mahomes won't be 100% for this game but he will be playing, per Andy Reid.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Offers Minor Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams [James Rapien, SI]
As mentioned above, Cappa and Williams are improving but Taylor didn't want to give an answer on if they'll play this weekend or not.
How KC Chiefs can succeed even with Patrick Mahomes’ injury [Lyle Graverson, Arrowhead Addict]
For those of you wanting some perspective from the Chiefs side of things, Graverson has a nice piece here about how Kansas City can knock off the Bengals this weekend despite the injury to Mahomes. It's always fun to read what the opponents are talking about.
The Bengals Know They’re a Superpower, Even If Others Can’t Believe It [Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated]
"“I mean, we’ve got a great team,” Taylor told me. “And it really doesn’t matter how people view us or what they think of us or if we’re underdogs. None of that. We know we belong in these games we’re playing in, and we’ve got confidence in each other, and that’s the only thing we care about right now.”"- From Breer's article