Bengals News: Ja'Marr Chase's comments, trade candidates, and more
- Chase wishes the Bengals would have rested Burrow from the start
- Who could be on the trade block if things don't get better?
- Where does the Bengals OL rank?
In Bengals news, Ja'Marr Chase wishes the Cincinnati Bengals had kept Joe Burrow out until he was 100%. Also, who could be on the trade block if things don't improve for the Stripes?
Chase spoke to the media on Monday following the team's 27-24 loss to the Bengals the day before and noted that he wishes the team had kept Joe Burrow out until he was 100% healthy. "Live and learn", he said.
Speaking of the Burrow injury, what if the team doesn't climb out of the 0-2 hole this time around? Would the Bengals consider trading any of their players who are in contract years?
Joe Burrow’s calf: How the Bengals got here and the upcoming offensive consequences [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
If you'll recall, before the season began, Chase had said that Burrow should be held out until he was 100% ready to go. Burrow ended up playing in the first two games, the Bengals lost both of them, and now he's tweaked his calf again. Chase says he wishes the team had just kept Burrow out from the jump.
"Of course, Ja’Marr Chase told everybody this. He made the comment before the season started Burrow should sit out as long as necessary — even as far forward as Week 5 — to rest assured his quarterback was healthy for the majority of the season.- Paul Dehner Jr.
On Monday, his opinion hadn’t changed.
“I wish we would have did that from the jump,” Chase said. “But, live and learn.”"
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3 [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Higgins is eighth on Knox's big board trade block list this week. He notes that the Bengals aren't going to throw in the towel just yet but if things with Burrow don't get better, maybe trading Higgins is something they'd consider doing if an extension doesn't feel possible next spring.
NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 3 [Zoltán Buday, PFF]
The Bengals came in at number 19 this week, up five spots from a week ago. The offensive line really hasn't been the issue that a lot of people have said it is through the first two games. Are they good? Not yet. Are they improved? Definitely.