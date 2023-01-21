Bengals news: Ja'Marr Chase's future, Brian Callahan interview
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spoke to team reporter Geoff Hobson on Thursday about his NFL future, and the two-time Pro Bowler indicated that he has no plans of leaving at any point in the future.
Chase unequivocally told Hobson, "I need to be here," when prompted with the question about his future. This comes after quarterback Joe Burrow made the same proclamation to reporters.
Chase, already the Bengals' all-time leading receiver in the playoffs, will be entering the third year of his rookie contract in 2023 and will likely command top dollar once extension talks begin.
But Chase plans to stick with Burrow and the Bengals for the long haul — not that anyone suspected otherwise. This duo should wreak havoc on the NFL for years to come.
Brian Callahan interviews with the Colts
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan officially interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' vacant head coach position on Friday, his first official head coach interview.
Callahan, the son of legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, joined the Bengals as the team's offensive coordinator in 2019. He, along with head coach Zac Taylor, has helped oversee an offensive resurgence in Cincinnati.
While the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, and others share plenty of credit, it's impossible to overlook the work Callahan has done with this offense.
The head coach interview is well-deserved, even if he is one of a large number of candidates the Colts have spoken to this month.
Tee Higgins speaks on Jackson Carman
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters on Friday and was asked about second-year offensive lineman Jackson Carman who is set to start at left tackle in place of the injured Jonah Williams on Sunday.
Higgins expressed belief in the young offensive lineman, telling reporters that he was proud of his teammate while speaking highly of Carman's work ethic and preparation ahead of possibly the biggest game of his career.
Carman's struggles in Cincinnati have been well-documented over the last two years, but he's set to make his first start of the season in a critical postseason matchup.
The Bengals are already starting Max Scharping and Hakeem Adeniji at right guard and right tackle with Alex Cappa and La'el Collins out. Carman's addition makes it three backup offensive linemen that will start on Sunday.