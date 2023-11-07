Bengals News: Ja'Marr Chase injury, winning streak, and more
- What does the Chase injury mean?
- What grade do the Bengals get for their Week 9 win?
- Mock draft time!
In Bengals news, while the Cincinnati Bengals are riding a four-game win streak, it might have come at a price this past weekend. Ja'Marr Chase injured his back in the win and sounded concerned when talking about the injury on Monday.
When speaking to the media, Chase said that the injury is going to be something to monitor. He's normally a pretty carefree guy so hearing the concern definitely has the fans on edge a bit.
The Bengals offense can survive a few weeks without Chase (as proven in 2022) but anything longer than that and then not having him could become a problem. Hopefully, he's not out for long.
Cincinnati is on a four-game win streak though and three of those wins have come against teams with winning records. Yes, the Stripes got the 49ers and Bills when they were "trending down" but both teams were over .500 and looked at as playoff teams.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Ja'Marr Chase dealing with back injury, status for Week 10 game vs. Texans uncertain [Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer]
"Chase told reporters his back injury "got worse as the game went on" after falling on his back and is "sore just moving around." The former No. 5 overall pick didn't specify which play he injured his back, but he fell on it hard in the third quarter."- Kelsey Conway
NFL Week 9 grades: C.J. Stroud leads Texans to an 'A-,' Bengals earn a 'B+' for beating Bills on Sunday night [John Breech, CBS Sports]
Despite the big win, Breech only gave the Bengals a B+, citing their second-half struggles for why he didn't give them an A.
"Although the offense did struggle some in the second half, the defense made up for it by making big plays, including a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter that came after Buffalo had driven deep into Bengals territory. After an 0-2 start, the Bengals are now 5-1 in their past six games and they're currently looking like one of the best teams in the AFC."- John Breech
2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: New York Giants trade up, select USC's Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall [Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
The Bengals go with an offensive lineman here, Graham Barton out of Duke, to be exact.
"Grabbing a versatile player like Barton could be a shrewd move for the Bengals moving forward. He currently plays left tackle, but length issues could lead to his best position being on the interior. To me, he can be a starter at either spot — though he would have less trouble inside. He’s an Alijah Vera-Tucker type of prospect."- Trevor Sikkema