Bengals News: Ja'Marr Chase doesn't want Joe Burrow rushing back, Irv Smith Jr. free-agent steal, and more
- Ja'Marr Chase said he doesn't want Joe Burrow playing in Week 1 unless he's 100%
- Irv Smith Jr. already looks like a free-agent steal
- Is it Ken Anderson's turn to make the HOF next year?
In Bengals news, Ja'Marr Chase doesn't want to see his quarterback back on the field until he's 100% healthy. Also, Irv Smith Jr. is balling out in training camp. Did the Cincinnati Bengals get a steal in free agency?
Chase spoke to the crew at Inside Training Camp following Friday's practice and revealed that he'd rather Joe Burrow wait to return when he's fully healthy than rush back for Week 1.
""I told him that with all honesty I don't want him there," Chase said of Burrow on Friday's Inside Training Camp. "Same thing with me last year."- From Nick Shook's article
Speaking of Bengals weapons, the team signed Irv Smith Jr. this offseason hoping he could be the next tight end to benefit from catching passes from Joey B. He's had an exceptional training camp even with Burrow sidelined and we very well could see a third straight tight end earn a major pay day after a fantastic season in the Stripes.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on QB Joe Burrow (calf): 'I don't want him there' in Week 1 if he's not 100% [Nick Shook, NFL.com]
""He just told me he's going to see how he feels when the time comes," Chase said. "You know, he doesn't know when he'll be back, but he'll be back soon.""- From Shook's article
The initial timetable for Burrow's return when the calf strain occurred was "several weeks" per Zac Taylor. He reiterated that it was still "several weeks from when [he] said it" during last week's media session. That could line up with Burrow taking the snaps in Week 1 but maybe if he's not fully ready to go, the Bengals don't rush him out there.
6 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2023 NFL Free Agent Steals in Training Camp [Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report]
Ballentine wrote that Smith is already looking to be a steal in training camp and it wouldn't surprise Bengals fans if yet another one-year wonder came in and lit it up for the team at tight end. Smith spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings but struggled to stay healthy. If he can avoid the injury bug, there's no reason the former second-rounder can't have a career year.
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame lookahead: Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline as we predict the inductees [Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports]
It was long overdue but Bengals legend Ken Riley finally got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend. It's now time for another Bengals legend Ken Anderson to get his bust into Canton. DeArdo predicts that Anderson will get inducted next year.