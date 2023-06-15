Bengals News: Ja'Marr Chase not backing down, OL rankings, and more
In Bengals news, Ja'Marr Chase is sticking with his opinion of Joe Burrow being the best quarterback in the NFL. Also, where does the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line stack up against the rest of the league's o-lines?
On Tuesday when speaking to the media, Burrow said he wanted to be the best quarterback in the world. When asked who currently holds that title, Burrow said Patrick Mahomes. Ja'Marr Chase made it clear that he doesn't agree.
The Bengals went to work in continuing to upgrade their offensive line this offseason by adding Orlando Brown Jr. How did that help them when it comes to ranking the offensive lines in the league?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals' Chase says Burrow is NFL's best QB: 'Pat who?' [Caio Miari, The Score]
Some might not agree with him but Chase is allowed to have his opinion and this clip definitely comes off as pretty playful. He's known Burrow for a long time and he's clearly not going to back down from this. More power to him.
2023 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles lead the way, a healthy Cowboys unit climbs into top 10 [Sam Monson, PFF]
I was a little surprised to see Cincinnati ranked in the bottom half of the OL rankings here. Monson did note that Orlando Brown Jr. could help the unit move up in the rankings. I guess considering they were 11 spots lower on the list previously should be a win here.
Saints host former Bengals first-round pick Billy Price on free agent visit [John Sigler, Saints Wire]
The Bengals spent the 21st pick on Billy Price in the 2018 NFL Draft and traded him to the Giants following the 2020 season, landing BJ Hill in exchange. Price spent last year with the Cardinals.