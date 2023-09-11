Bengals News: Ja'Marr Chase's post-game comments and more
- Chase gave a viral comment after the Bengals' blowout loss
In Bengals news, Ja'Marr Chase said his team lost to a bunch of elves. The Cincinnati Bengals scored just three points against their in-state foes, the Cleveland Browns.
Chase had just five catches for 39 yards on the afternoon in what will hopefully be a game that Bengals fans can forget all about here in the next few weeks. Nothing was clicking offensively for the Bengals, as Joe Burrow looked sluggish, Chase wasn't able to do what makes him dangerous, and Tee Higgins had zero catches.
Naturally, Chase wasn't happy when speaking to the media following the game. The former fifth overall pick said that he had called the Browns elves before the game and "We just lost to some elves".
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves' [Grant Gordon, NFL.com]
Chase has never shied away from talking smack and this is yet another example of that.
NFL Week 1 grades: Bengals get an 'F' for blowout loss to Browns, 49ers get an 'A' for destroying Steelers [John Breech, CBS Sports]
As the title indicates, the Bengals received an F from Breech.
"The Bengals spent 60 minutes flailing in the rain on Sunday. The offense never got going, as Joe Burrow threw for 82 yards and converted just 2 of 14 third downs before being pulled in the fourth quarter. The offensive line struggled with Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush, which left the Bengals defense at a disadvantage since they had to spend the majority of the game on the field. No one is panicking in Cincy, but this was a gross season opener. We look forward to seeing what the Bengals are capable of when the sun comes out."- John Breech
4 winners and 8 losers in Bengals’ Week 1 loss to the Browns [Jason Garrison, Cincy Jungle]
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor are two of the eight losers to make Garrison's list. Who else made the cut?