Bengals News: Jeremy Hill retirement, La'el Collins, and more
In Bengals news, former Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill announced that he'd be retiring from football. Also, La'el Collins showed up to OTAs and is looking good as he's rehabbing from injury.
Hill was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Bengals. He went on to play for them for four years and rushed for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns while also tallying 484 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.
Hill signed with the Patriots in the 2018 offseason and spent one year there. He hasn't played a snap since that 2018 season but he just announced his retirement from football on his Instagram on Wednesday.
As for players currently on the Bengals roster, La'el Collins was signed last year during free agency with mixed reviews. He was inconsistent as the Bengals' right tackle and a Week 16 injury sidelined him for the rest of the regular season and playoff run.
Fortunately, Collins looks good in OTAs. If he's healthy enough to play this year, perhaps the Bengals could end up trading Jonah Williams to an offensive tackle-needy team. That'd clear $12 million off the books and make it easier to extend the players who want to be in Cincinnati past 2023.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
NFL's most underappreciated players: Tee Higgins, D.J. Reed among AFC picks [Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com]
Crazy enough, Frelund picks Tee Higgins as the Bengals' most underappreciated player. I guess when you consider that Higgins is the WR2 on the depth chart, it kind of makes sense, as he could easily be WR1 on the majority of NFL rosters.
The 1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2023 Offseason [David Kenyon, Bleacher Report]
Kenyon said extending Joe Burrow is the move the Bengals still need to make this offseason. Shocker!
"This one is simple, right? Heading into his fourth year, Joe Burrow has reached the extension negotiation window. The conversations aren't as easy, but Cincinnati will undoubtedly keep him around. And the sooner these discussions are wrapped up, the better."- David Kenyon
PFF Quarterback Rankings: All 32 starters ahead of the 2023 NFL season [Sam Monson, PFF]
Monson has Burrow at No. 3 here, behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Personally, I'd flip Burrow and Allen but obviously I watch Burrow more regularly. Monson even notes that the No. 2 and No. 3 spots could be flipped but he goes with Allen in the two-spot because "Each player is capable of elite play and outstanding levels, but the tiebreaker is Allen's rushing ability. It may not be a deal-breaker in every game, but there will be gotta-have-it situations where Allen is virtually unstoppable because of how many different ways he can beat a defense. Burrow can’t bring that to the table."