Bengals News: Jessie Bates eyeing Browns, NFL Combine, and more
In Bengals news, Jessie Bates reportedly "would love to play" with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. Also, the NFL Combine wrapped up over the weekend. What did we learn?
Bates was franchise tagged last offseason and didn't play as well as fans had hoped. It feels like a near-certainty that he'll be signing elsewhere this spring and that's part of why Cincinnati drafted Dax Hill in the first round. They were getting ahead of the game as far as replacing him goes.
The Combine took place last week and it was another step leading up to the NFL Draft. The Combine gives draft prospects a chance to participate in various drills to bolster their stock ahead of April's draft.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Deshaun Watson open to contract restructure; safety Jessie Bates III would love to play with Watson: Browns Insider [Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com]
"Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a 2020 second-team All-Pro, would love to play with Watson if he hits the market, a league source says. The problem is, Bates’ market value is about $14 million a year according to Spotrac, and the price could climb if teams getting into a bidding war for the premier available safety."- From Cabot's article
Biggest Bengals takeaways from 2023 NFL scouting combine [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
For those who weren't as locked into the Combine, Roling has you covered with this article. From news on Joe Burrow's extension to what might happen to Tee Higgins, this is a great collection of everything that went on throughout the Combine.
Combine Quick Hits: Jackson Carman In Mix At RT As L.C. Rehabs; Bengals Again Eye Punters In Draft; Lou Soothes Ossai [Geoff Hobson, Cincinnati.com]
It was interesting to see Jackson Carman as a potential right tackle option in this article from Hobson but I guess with Jonah Williams not going anywhere, it makes sense. Carman played left tackle in college but the Bengals kicked him inside to guard as a rookie and it did not go well. He didn't do much of anything for the team this past season until the playoffs when he slid into left tackle for an injured Williams.
It'd be great if the Bengals could get something out of Carman in the final two years of his contract but we'll have to see what happens in year three. Will he have a bigger role?