Bengals News: Joe Burrow feeling close to 100 percent, safety rotation, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that this is "by far" the closest he's felt to being 100 percent. Also, Lou Anarumo revealed that Jordan Battle and Nick Scott will be in a rotation for the time being.
Burrow looked more like himself this past week when the Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals by double-digits. It was the first time all season that the offense played well and Burrow's health has to be the main reason why.
When speaking to the media, Burrow said that this is the closest he's felt to 100 percent since before training camp. This is the perfect time for him to get healthy, as an absolute brutal stack of games are coming up after the bye week.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also spoke to the media and said that newcomers Jordan Battle and Nick Scott would be rotating at safety. Battle was a third-round pick out of Alabama while Scott was signed in free agency. The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in free agency last year.
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6 [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Tee Higgins is no longer listed here, as he had been the past few weeks. Even if the Bengals had continued to struggle, I don't think Cincinnati would have traded Higgins when they could still franchise tag him next offseason. The team was linked to Leonard Williams and Mike Gesicki in Knox's article.
NFL Team Needs Tracker: One upcoming free agent, one 2024 NFL Draft prospect for all 32 teams after Week 5 [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
The Bengals' biggest need according to Spielberger is tight end, which fans wouldn't disagree. Irv Smith Jr. has been a disappointment thus far and the Bengals should have either re-signed Hayden Hurst or spent a draft pick on a tight end.
NFL Draft order 2024 projections: Patriots sliding, Bears still control the top five [Austin Mock and Chris Burke, The Athletic]
The Bengals no longer would have a top-10 pick if the season ended today, which was not the case after the first four weeks of the season.