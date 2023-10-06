Bengals News: Joe Burrow addresses team, Tee Higgins trade proposal, and more
- Burrow spoke to the team following their blowout loss
- Higgins to the Cardinals?
- Is it time to sit Burrow?
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow addressed his team after they got their doors blown off by the Titans. Also, let's take a look at a Tee Higgins trade proposal.
When the Cincinnati Bengals walked off the field in Nissan Stadium after a 27-3 loss, Burrow made sure to speak to his team and let them know that they're better than this. Burrow was particularly bad in the loss but football is a team sport and the entire team didn't have much to hang their hats on from the game.
Speaking of players who have struggled, Higgins has had one good game but otherwise has been nearly invisible. With the Bengals' season potentially on the line this weekend, could he be on the trade block later this month? A loss on Sunday could end up making that more realistic.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Joe Burrow Addressed Team Following Bengals' Loss to Titans: 'It Brings You a Different Type of Fire' [James Rapien, SI]
""You can tell he was frustrated with the loss. Like I said, he's got a lot of passion for the game and he shows it when we lose," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said on Thursday. "As a captain, that's what we need from those guys. Pick the team back up, let them know that we faced adversity, our backs against the wall, now we gotta fight.""- From Rapien's article
6 Shocking NFL Trades for Saquon Barkley, Stars on Struggling Teams After Week 4 [Ryan Fowler, Bleacher Report]
Fowler proposes a trade where the Bengals ship Higgins off to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick in next year's draft and a third-round pick in the following year's draft. That'd be a pretty good haul for Higgins but the only way the team would consider trading him is if they lose again this week. I don't see him getting traded before the deadline, however.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are a joke, and coaches are to blame [James Dator, SB Nation]
"Burrow is broken. It’s painfully obvious for anyone who has watched the Bengals play this season. He missed the entire preseason with a calf injury, leading to a “will he or won’t he?” to start the regular season, and it’s been downhill from there. The absurdity of what’s happening in Cincinnati is a coaching staff that doesn’t seem willing to make any adjustments at all to take the heat off Burrow. Instead they seem happy to let the team’s star QB absorb the heat and take it away from their seats."- James Dator
The article is a little harsh on the Bengals but it does raise some good points about how Burrow shouldn't be playing if the team isn't going to try to help him out a bit. They're not running the ball as much as they should be and if starting Jake Browning could open up the playbook a bit more, why not give him a chance while Burrow heals up?