Bengals News: Joe Burrow reports to camp, Surprise player named breakout candidate
- Joe Burrow is ready to work amid contract talks
- Which Bengal is poised to breakout in 2023?
By Jerry Trotta
It's only a matter of time until the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow agree to terms on a new contract extension.
Fresh off being rated the second-best quarterback in Madden 24 behind Patrick Mahomes, Burrow reported to Bengals camp with the rest of his teammates on Sunday. There was never really any concern that Burrow would holdout, but it's a testament to his leadership that he arrived on time.
Very few quarterbacks make an entrance like Burrow. His wardrobe choices on Sundays are a major talking point on pregame shows.
Though he kept a low-profile was dressed in practice gear on this specific occasion, it's impossible to deny he has a gravitas and aurora about him.
Watch Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrive for training camp
You simply love to see it.
While training camp marks the return of football for Bengals fans, it's doubly exciting because it's regarded as the expected timeframe for Burrow to sign an extension. Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson signed for $51 million annually and $52 million annually, respectively, earlier this offseason. That offers a good idea of what to expect from Burrow's contract, though the Bengals star could push for the mid-50s in terms of annual average value.
Jonah Williams tabbed as breakout player in 2023
The Bengals signing Orlando Brown Jr. to a massive contract in free agency to protect Burrow's blindside prompted Williams to request a trade. It was speculated Williams would get dealt during the draft, but nothing materialized and Williams ultimately rescinded his trade request.
Bleacher Report columnist Kristopher Knox believes Williams is poised for a big season as Cincinnati's new right tackle, citing La'el Collins' knee injury as a "clear" path to Williams earning the starting job.
"While Williams won’t entirely avoid pass-blocking duties on the right side—teams simply don’t line up their top pass-rushers on one side anymore—he’ll have a real opportunity to break out as a power run-blocker on that end of the formation this season."- Kristopher Knox
Williams hasn't played RT since his first year at Alabama, but at least he has some experience at the position. It's duly noted the former first round pick has taken his lumps at left tackle. If he pans out as a serviceable right tackle -- and Brown holds down the fort at LT -- the Bengals offense would become that much more dangerous.