Bengals News: Joe Burrow takes batting practice, Dalvin Cook, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow could probably be a star baseball player. Also, Dalvin Cook is set to be released by the Vikings on Friday.
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals took batting practice at Great American Ballpark and Burrow shined bright during his time at the plate. Per Charlie Goldsmith on Twitter, Burrow was hitting dingers left and right.
Burrow is a freakish athlete and that was proven here. It's not easy to hit home runs in the major leagues yet Burrow was smashing those balls and doesn't even play baseball.
In other football news, Dalvin Cook is set to be released by the Vikings. Should the Bengals be interested in him?
Truthfully, while it'd be fun to have Cook in this offense, it doesn't seem likely that Cincinnati targets him. They've appeared dedicated to keeping Joe Mixon on the team despite his $12 million cap hit and Cook probably isn't signing with a team as a backup.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
WATCH: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes BP hacks before Reds' game vs. Dodgers [Matthew Dietz, WLWT]
Joey Amazing strikes again! This is a fun time for Cincinnati sports fans, as the Bengals have been on a tear the past two years and now Elly De La Cruz is in the majors and making Reds baseball a blast to watch.
Vikings plan to release RB Dalvin Cook, source says [Kevin Seifert, ESPN]
"Cook, who turns 28 in August, was set to take up $14.1 million in cap space for 2023 and was due to earn $11 million if he spent the season with the Vikings. Those are big numbers for an aging running back who surpassed 1,500 touches in his career last season."- Kevin Seifert
PFF Edge Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season [Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
Trey Hendrickson is ranked ninth overall and is included in Tier 2. Sam Hubbard is ranked 27th and is a part of Tier 5.
"Hendrickson has aged like a fine wine, as his pass-rush grade has increased every season, culminating in an elite 90.2 pass-rush grade this past season while finishing top 12 in pressures (62)."- Trevor Sikkema
"Hubbard is an underrated defender due to how solid he is as both a run stuffer and pass-rusher. He is a better run defender but has recorded 60-plus pressures in each of the last two seasons."- Trevor Sikkema