Bengals News: Joe Burrow lands new endorsement deal, Paycor Stadium upgrades coming
• The star quarterback has inked a multi-year contract with BodyArmor
A Joe Burrow multi-year deal has arrived. Well, it's not the one that countless Cincinnati Bengals fans have been hoping for. Throughout the offseason, people have been waiting to see what kind of mega-deal Burrow would land from the AFC North powerhouse.
On Tuesday, though, it was announced that Burrow inked a different kind of contract, signing with BodyArmor. The popular sports drink has a loaded roster of athletes who promote their brand, with Burrow now joining the list. The company is obviously quite excited to welcome him aboard.
Joe Burrow officially signed a new deal with BodyArmor this week
"The new deal with BODYARMOR Sports Drink and Joe Burrow is a multi-year partnership. As part of the partnership, Joe Burrow will be featured in national marketing campaigns for BODYARMOR, local retail events within the Cincinnati area, national and local advertising, and in digital and social media activations."- Press release from BodyArmor
While this is certainly great news for Burrow, folks will now wait to see when the front office and his reps can come to terms on his massive extension. There's speculation that Burrow is waiting for Justin Herbert to sign his deal first, but regardless of that, you better believe that a boatload of cash will be on the way for the standout signal-caller. He'll be worth every penny too.
Renovations are coming to Paycor Stadium for Bengals fans
In other exciting news for Bengals Nation, the experience at Paycor Stadium is about to get even better for them. Already a fantastic place to visit for a game, the team announced via its website that some major changes are indeed on the way:
"New banners, graphics and murals will be installed throughout Paycor Stadium to add energy and excitement. Paycor Stadium will introduce an all-new east sideline destination bar, providing fans with a welcoming social hub to enjoy drinks and connect with fellow Bengals fans. A Cincinnati-themed mural, created by a local Cincinnati artist, will be a main focal point on the east side of the stadium. Fans will feel like they are in the jungle when walking through the west side of the stadium."- Bengals website
That's exciting for Bengals supporters, no doubt. This only adds to the excitement for what should be a memorable campaign for Cincy.