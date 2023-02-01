Bengals News: Joe Burrow contract extension, 12 players signed to Futures deals
In Bengals news, with the offseason upon us, it's time to extend Joe Burrow. Also, in Bengals news, the team has signed 12 players to Reserve/Futures deals.
Burrow has finished his third NFL season and that means he's now eligible for an extension. Zac Taylor didn't beat around the bush when speaking to the media following the loss in the AFC title game, noting that the process would start immediately.
In the two seasons where Burrow has been healthy for the entire year, the Bengals have gone to the AFC Championship Game. There's no way they won't extend him.
The 12 players signed to Futures Deals are:
TE Nick Bowers
QB Jake Browning
DE Owen Carney
OT Devin Cochran
S Yusuf Corker
DT Domenique Davis
G Nate Gilliam
TE Tanner Hudson
DE Raymond Johnson III
LB Keandre Jones
WR Kwamie Lassiter II
CB Marvell Tell III
