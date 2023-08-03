Bengals News: Joe Burrow contract extension, trendsetters, and more
- PFF dives into what to expect with Burrow's extension
- The Athletic discusses how the Bengals are forging their own path
- Pro Football Network gives their roster projections
In Bengals news, when will Joe Burrow's contract extension get done and what can we expect it to look like? Also, the Cincinnati Bengals are taking a different approach than most teams when it comes to paying their wide receivers.
Brad Spielberger of PFF wrote an article about Burrow's pending extension and what to expect. In the article, Spielberger discusses if Burrow will become the highest-paid quarterback (he says yes), if the team will bend on their precedents, and if Burrow's recent injury could change any of this.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic also discussed the Bengals and how they're going to have to become trendsetters in a league where everyone is copying each other. He discusses how most teams don't pay two wide receivers the kind of money that Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are expected to land either this year or next and the only team that paid two receivers over $10 million to make the playoffs was the Giants.
The latest on QB Joe Burrow's upcoming extension with the Cincinnati Bengals [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
"The total value of the deal is likely not as much of a sticking point as the guarantees in the contract and the early-year cash flows, especially following Justin Herbert’s record-setting first-year new money cash flow of $100 million, which represented a 25% raise over the $80 million mark Lamar Jackson received — also a record at the time of signing."- Brad Spielberger
If Bengals hope to keep core together, they must become trendsetters amid a copycat league [Jeff Howe, The Athletic]
"Though rival executives have speculated the Bengals could trade Higgins, Tobin was adamant this offseason that Higgins wouldn’t be moved. The alternative challenge, though, would be rostering a pair of wideouts on contracts over $20 million annually."- Jeff Howe
Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Projection: A Few Changes After the First Week [Jay Morrison, Pro Football Network]
The most shocking thing here is that Morrison has Jake Browning winning the backup quarterback job over Trevor Siemian.