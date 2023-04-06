Bengals News: Joe Burrow contract projection, Tarell Basham signed, and more
In Bengals news, what could a Joe Burrow contract extension look like? Also, Tarell Basham is officially a Bengal.
Burrow is eligible for an extension this offseason, as are Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa, as they were all members of the 2020 NFL Draft class. Brad Spielberger of PFF projected contracts for all four of these guys and had Burrow's deal at four years, $214 million. This is a much shorter deal than I had expected to see for Burrow, but hey it allows the former first-overall pick to get paid again in a few years.
Speaking of Ohio players, the Bengals signed Tarell Basham last week as depth for their defensive line. Basham played his college ball at Ohio and was a third-round pick by the Colts in 2017. He spent last season with the Cowboys and Titans. Basham officially signed his deal with the team on Wednesday.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
