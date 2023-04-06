Bengals News: Joe Burrow contract projection, Tarell Basham signed, and more

Percentage of 1st downs/TDs allowed in primary coverage.



1. Devon Witherspoon - 20.8%

2. Emmanuel Forbes - 23.3%

3. Deonte Banks - 26.6%

4. Cam Smith - 31.4%

5. Christian Gonzalez - 32.8%

6. Joey Porter Jr - 34.1%



Forbes weight is holding him back from being talked about more.