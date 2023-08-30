Bengals News: Joe Burrow extension, flying under the radar, and more
- Will Burrow get extended before the season?
- How are the Bengals flying under the radar?
- Is Cooper Rush going to be available to add?
In Bengals news, when will Joe Burrow get paid? That's been the biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Also, how is the team still flying under the radar?
Teams had to have their rosters trimmed down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon and the Bengals did just that. Among the surprises from the day was keeping Trey Hill on the team while cutting long-time special teams ace Stanley Morgan Jr.
One player we know is making the team is Joe Burrow, who is entering his fourth season with the Bengals. In just his second year at the helm, he led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance where they came up on the wrong side of the score. Now entering year four, he's due for an extension.
In other news, Stephen A. Smith was befuddled as to how the Bengals could be looked at as an under-the-radar team and while I don't tend to agree with Smith much, he's right on this one. The Bengals have been to back-to-back AFC title games and are a perennial Super Bowl contender.
Will Joe Burrow and/or Tee Higgins get contract extensions by Week 1? [Adam Haste, Cincy Jungle]
We're getting close to crunch time here when it comes to getting the extensions for key players done. Burrow is expected to be the highest-paid player in the league after he inks his new deal and Higgins' deal should pay him like a top receiver. We'll see if both players get their contracts.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith: Bengals 'Should Not be Flying Under Anybody's Radar' [Russ Heltman, SI]
""The Cincinnati Bengals are no joke," Smith concluded. "Joe Burrow is clearly one of the best quarterbacks and one of the best players in the National Football League. And for us not to be talking about them more I can understand if they took that as disrespect. I would be able to understand that.""- From Heltman's article
Here's why Cowboys probably won't trade Cooper Rush to Bengals [Stripe Hype]
When the Cowboys acquired Trey Lance in a trade last week, Bengals fans might have gotten excited thinking that Cooper Rush could be available to bring in as the backup quarterback. Unfortunately, reports indicate that the 'Boys are probably keeping three quarterbacks, meaning that Rush will be their backup in 2023.