Bengals News: Joe Burrow extension, win total predictions, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow spoke to the media about his pending contract extension. Also, how many games will the Cincinnati Bengals win in 2023?
Burrow just finished his third season as the quarterback of the Bengals and now he's due for an extension. Only he and Justin Herbert remain when it comes to quarterbacks still waiting to be extended after year three. Jalen Hurts received a five-year extension worth $255 million and Lamar Jackson signed a five-year extension worth $260 million.
While discussing his pending extension, Burrow said that he's involved in the process and has made it clear what he wants. He is keeping his teammates who are due to receive paydays in the future in mind. Clearly, Burrow wants the team to remain competitive.
Speaking of competitive, just how many games is Cincinnati projected to win in 2023? They haven't lost too many key contributors this offseason so it's hard not seeing them win 12-14 games. Obviously if Burrow gets injured, this is a totally different team but let's hope that doesn't happen.
Joe Burrow involved in contract extension talks with Bengals: 'I'm pretty clear on what I want' [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
"The assumption is that the Bengals would be crazy not to extend Burrow, and it feels like a virtual certainty to happen. But there's a tradeoff, as Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and other Bengals players are due to hit free agency over the next few years. Signing Burrow to a big-money deal might mean that Cincinnati could need to let another star walk."- Eric Edholm
It certainly is possible for the Bengals to keep their big stars but it'll make it more difficult to keep some of the underrated names. While it'd be great to keep Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, doing so will make it harder to keep the defensive talent on the team. Drafting well then becomes even more important.
Full 2023 NFL season win-loss record projections for all 32 teams: Bullish on Bengals, taking Packers Under [Will Brinson, CBS Sports]
Brinson predicts that the Bengals will go 13-4 (anyone else hate the stupid 17-game records?) while the Ravens finish right on their trails at 12-5. He has the Steelers finishing at 9-8 and the Browns at 7-10 so clearly the AFC North will be competitive in his opinion.
Predicting NFL's Most Surprising 2023 Rookie Gems [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
Chase Brown makes the cut here.
"Given his explosiveness, size and ability to wear down defenses, Brown should feature heavily in Cincinnati's 2023 plans as a high-volume backup. If he fares well as a rookie, it would hardly be a shock to see the grinder step into a starting role as early as next season, a move that would allow the Bengals to part ways with Mixon and free up some much-needed cap space."- Alex Kay