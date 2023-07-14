Bengals News: Joe Burrow fantasy football, bonafide Super Bowl contenders, and more
In Bengals news, fantasy football season is almost here! When should you look to draft Joe Burrow? Also, in news to no one, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the top tier of Super Bowl contenders.
Burrow broke onto the scene in the 2021 season, his second year in the league, and has continued to climb into the top rankings of NFL quarterbacks. That makes him a popular pick in fantasy football leagues.
While guys like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson are going to be more coveted due to their stronger rushing abilities, Joey B is no slouch in that department. The former Heisman Trophy winner dashed for a career-high 257 yards and career-high five touchdowns in 2022.
Burrow is the reason the Bengals are considered to be a Super Bowl contender this year and until he either plays elsewhere or drops off a cliff, that should be the notion moving forward.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 32 quarterbacks [Nathan Jahnke, PFF]
The four guys I listed above are the only quarterbacks ranked higher on Jahnke's subscription-required writeup. The first three listed are in Jahnke's Tier 1 while Jackson, Burrow, and Justin Fields are in Tier 2.
Ranking 2023 NFL contenders by tiers: AFC headlined by Chiefs, Bengals, Bills entering regular season [Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports]
The only three teams in the "bonafide contenders" category are -- you guessed it -- the Bengals, Bills, and Chiefs. I'd include the Eagles there too due to the NFC being weak and them being the top of the crop in that conference but to each their own.
3 bold predictions for Bengals 2023 season [Stripe Hype]
Yeah, these would be pretty nuts!