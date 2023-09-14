Bengals News: Joe Burrow's haircut, Joseph Ossai returns to practice, and more
- Burrow is sporting a new (ish) hairdo
- Ossai was back at practice after missing Week 1
- Where does the OL rank after one game?
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow got a haircut following his lackluster performance in Week 1. Also, Joseph Ossai was back at practice after he missed the season opener with an ankle injury.
Burrow showed up to practice on Wednesday with a new look.
Perhaps Burrow opted to cut his hair after performing poorly with the shaggy hair he was sporting in Week 1 or maybe this was the plan all along. He's back to rocking short hair now.
Speaking of Bengals practice, Joseph Ossai was out on the field with his team. The only player not practicing was Cam Sample, otherwise, everyone was accounted for. It's early in the season but the Bengals are fortunate to not have any major injuries so far, unlike their Week 2 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Zac Taylor on cutting La’El Collins: It sucks, there’s never a great time to do that [Michael David Smith, NBC Sports]
The Bengals made a surprising decision to part ways with La'el Collins after he was placed on the PUP list to start the season. Collins signed with the team a year ago to help shore up their offensive line but didn't play well. The lackluster performance paired with his injury and expensive contract pushed the Bengals to make this decision.
Zac Taylor spoke about the decision to cut Collins on Wednesday, noting that "It's tough".
"“It’s tough. There’s never a great time. He worked really hard for us,” Taylor said. “I have a lot of respect for LC and the way he went about his business. He gave us some really good snaps last year until the injury. I enjoyed being around LC.”"- From Smith's article
NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 2 [Zoltán Buday, PFF]
The Bengals came in at number 24 on Buday's list. He noted that Orlando Brown Jr. had the best performance on the o-line but still surrendered two hits and one hurry in his Bengals debut.
5 overreactions from Bengals Week 1 loss to Browns [Eric Bruns, Stripe Hype]
Is the Bengals' championship window closed? Is Joe Burrow not motivated to win now that he has his money? These are just two of five overreactions that Bruns wrote about following Cincinnati's embarrassing loss.