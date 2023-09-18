Bengals News: Joe Burrow injury, 0-2 start, and more
- Burrow was limping in the 27-24 loss
- Another 0-2 start for the Bengals
- Finding footing
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow tweaked his calf in the 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That loss put the Cincinnati Bengals at 0-2 for the second straight year.
Burrow looked better in the loss, throwing for 222 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception but the storyline surrounding the game was when he came up limping following his second touchdown pass. Zac Taylor said after the game that Burrow would have gone in had the Bengals offense gotten another chance to take the lead but the quarterback himself said that he tweaked his ankle.
Burrow said he wasn't sure if this injury would be something that lingers throughout the season. The Bengals play on Monday night next week so he'll have an extra day to see if he's good enough to play in what's now a must-win match-up.
The Bengals are no stranger to starting the season off slowly but this time around feels a bit different. The division is tougher and now Burrow might be injured.
Joe Burrow aggravates calf injury as Bengals fall to 0-2 [Ben Baby, ESPN]
This could be worst-case scenario for the Bengals, as the team is in an 0-2 hole and now Burrow is banged up. Should the Bengals have waited to play Burrow until he was 100%?
NFL Week 2 grades: Raiders get an 'F' for blowout loss to Bills, Ravens earn an 'A' for beating Bengals [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Bengals didn't flunk this week, receiving a "C" grade from Breech.
"Cincinnati's offense is still finding its way after Joe Burrow missed a month of training camp with his calf injury. The Bengals' early-season issues on offense were somewhat expected, but what has been a surprise has been Ja'Marr Chase's lack of involvement. Chase, who caught just five passes for 31 yards, was unable to come down with a potential touchdown catch in the first half that led to the Bengals settling for a short field goal. The Bengals defense has been OK this season, especially when you consider the poor spots their offense has put them in. But the unit has struggled against the run and the rebuilt secondary has given up too many big plays.- John Breech
"
2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games [NFL.com]
"Cincinnati is still finding its footing offensively" is one of the takeaways from this game and that's certainly a way to phrase what we've been watching from the Bengals offense so far. In Week 1, they failed to score a touchdown. In Week 2, it took them a bit but they ended the game with two touchdowns.