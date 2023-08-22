Bengals News: Joe Burrow injury update, Joe Mixon shuns reporters, and more
- Burrow "looks great"
- Mixon won't be talking to certain outlets
- Burrow appeared in a commercial
In Bengals news, an injury update on Joe Burrow was provided before Monday's practice. Also, Joe Mixon has stated that he will not field questions from certain reporters.
Burrow was injured on the second day of training camp so we haven't seen much of him since. He did not travel with the team to Atlanta for their second preseason game of the summer but Zac Taylor mentioned before practice on Monday that his quarterback "looks great".
Speaking of Joes, Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing last week. At his first practice since the ruling, Mixon said that he would not be talking to specific reporters from Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network, and ESPN due to feeling disrespected. When pressed on how he'd been disrespected, Mixon said "You know how".
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Joe Burrow 'Looks as Good as He's Ever Looked' Amid Calf Injury Rehab, per Bengals HC [Tyler Conway, Bleacher Report]
Burrow has yet to have a normal summer since joining the Bengals in 2020 and after we all thought this might finally be the year that changes, he injured his calf on the second day of practice. Fortunately, it appears as though the Bengals dodged a huge bullet and that Burrow will be good to go for the regular season.
Bengals' Joe Mixon declines to talk case; shuns some outlets [Ben Baby, ESPN]
"When asked to elaborate on how things have been disrespectful, Mixon responded by saying "you know how" as he retreated into the team's training room. He returned to one of the team's pingpong tables a few minutes later."- Ben Baby
Watch: Joe Burrow Featured in New Commercial With Joe Montana [Russ Heltman, SI]
Burrow showed off his acting chops in a recent commerical that he did with Joe Montana to promote Guinness.