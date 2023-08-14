Bengals News: Joe Burrow injury update, Jordan Battle's goal, and more
- Joe Burrow should be ready for Week 1
- Jordan Battle is thinking 20-0
- Who has the best secondary in the AFC North?
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow should hopefully be ready to go for Week 1 vs. the Browns. Also, Jordan Battle is envisioning a historic season for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Burrow suffered a calf strain on just the second day of training camp, meaning that once again, he'd be sitting out for the majority of camp and all of the preseason. The poor guy has yet to have a normal offseason, as in 2020 there was the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 he was recovering from injury, 2022 he suffered an appendicitis, and this year he has the calf strain.
Fortunately, the Bengals appear to have dodged a bullet, as Joey B should be good to go for the season opener against Cleveland.
In other news, third-round rookie Jordan Battle sees big things for this team. He said after his first glimpse of NFL action that the team is eyeing a 20-0 season. Obviously, teams aren't going to factor in losses because that's not how these guys are wired, but 20-0 is a near-impossible task.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals say Burrow 'progressing as he should' after 1st throwing session [Ben Baby, ESPN]
""He's been rehabbing quite a bit," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said after the joint practice. "He's doing a good job and to have him out at practice is always beneficial. Guys like seeing him too. I think you saw everybody excited to have him out, standing around watching.""- From Baby's article
Jordan Battle Reveals Bengals 20-0 Discussions: 'By The First Game, we Want to be Perfect' [Russ Heltman, SI]
""Very important," Battle said about the adjustments. "This is the time to get better in the preseason. The first game is coming up. By the first game, we want to be perfect. That's the goal to be perfect so we can have a perfect season. We talked about it as a team being 20-0, in order to do that we have to make adjustments, you know whether that's before the game, during the game, or after the game, so not to make the same mistake in the next game. So making adjustments is a big, big thing for us.""- From Heltman's article
AFC North secondaries ranked from worst to best in 2023 [Rory-Joe Daniels, Stripe Hype]
The AFC North has some incredibly talented defenses but which secondary reigns supreme?