Bengals News: Joe Burrow's kryptonite, training camp injuries, and more
- PFF discusses what Burrow's weakness is
- More training camp injuries
In Bengals news, it's hard to believe it but Joe Burrow does have a weakness, at least according to a PFF writer. Also, Burrow isn't the only training camp injury that the Bengals have had so far.
Sam Monson of PFF wrote an article about every NFL quarterback's kryptonite and for Burrow, he said it was arm strength. Monson did say that picking this as Burrow's weakness was a stretch, however, so put those pitchforks away, folks.
Burrow was unfortunately injured on the second day of training camp and we likely won't see him suit up until the regular season. The Bengals have had a slew of other injuries at camp as well, including Tarell Basham, Trey Hendrickson, Devonnsha Maxwell, and Trayveon Williams. Hopefully, everyone is good to go by the time Week 1 rolls around next month.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL quarterback kryptonite: The biggest weaknesses for all AFC starting QBs in 2023 [Sam Monson, PFF]
"This is the biggest stretch of any weakness in this list. Joe Burrow’s arm isn’t bad. It’s not even necessarily average, but he can’t match the rockets possessed by the likes of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Relative to those players, his arm is a weakness — but quite obviously not to the point that it is an actual weakness."- Sam Monson
Bengals RB Trayveon Williams Carted Off Field Due to Right Leg Injury [James Rapien, SI]
Williams is competing for the RB3 spot on the depth chart this year. While the injury is bad news for him, it's good news for Chris Evans, who very well could have been on the outside looking in prior to the injury.
New Bengals Safeties Not Worried About Rushing Key Part of Their Connection [Jay Morrison, Pro Football Network]
Cincinnati lost both of their starting safeties this offseason when Jessie Bates split for Atlanta and Vonn Bell signed with Carolina. The new starters are projected to be last year's first-round pick Dax Hill and former Ram Nick Scott. Jordan Battle, a third-round rookie out of Alabama, could factor in as well.