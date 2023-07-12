Bengals News: Joe Burrow's message to Chiefs, Dax Hill breakout, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow is ready to face the Chiefs in December. Also, Dax Hill is the Cincinnati Bengals' breakout candidate for 2023.
Despite boasting a 3-1 record against Kansas City, Burrow and his Bengals have yet to get over the Super Bowl hump yet. Unfortunately, the Chiefs' one win against Cincinnati since Burrow's been in town propelled KC to their second Super Bowl title in four years and they haven't been humble about it in the slightest.
Burrow is ready for the next matchup.
Shifting gears to another former first-round pick -- Dax Hill didn't see the field a ton during his rookie season but now he'll be a starter after Jessie Bates departed in free agency. Could we see a breakout season from the former Michigan star?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December' [Kevin Patras, NFL.com]
Often times, these comments get taken out of context. Both teams appear to be having fun with this new rivalry.
Kadarius Toney, Kayvon Thibodeaux lead breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams [The Athletic]
Paul Dehner Jr. pegged Dax Hill as the Bengals' breakout star, noting that "Hill was forced to play — and learn — every other defensive back position except his most natural. With a year of experience, he’s positioned to burst on the scene with the desired stability next to Nick Scott in a reshaped safety room."
8 Bold Predictions for 2023 NFL Training Camp [Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report]
Moton's first entry pertains to the Bengals: "Bengals Cut RB Joe Mixon as Chase Brown Emerges in the Backfield" . This would be surprising but also not surprising, if that makes any sense. Mixon is due a lot of money in 2023 so if Brown balls out, why not cut bait and move on?