Bengals News: Joe Burrow for MVP, Black Friday games, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow has a legitimate shot to be crowned NFL MVP in the 2023 season. Also, the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly offered to play on Black Friday every year.
Burrow is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie season was cut short to an injury but in 2021, he won the Comeback Player of the Year award after leading his Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season.
In year 3, Burrow got the Bengals to the AFC title game again but they came up short. Slow starts have prevented Burrow from truly being in the MVP conversation down the stretch but he'll be grouped in as a contender early on this year.
The Bengals reportedly were interested in playing on Black Friday every year. The NFL opted to go with the Jets and Dolphins for this year's game but maybe this will take place next year and beyond.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL QB Index: Who headlines a way-too-early list of MVP candidates under center? Check out my top 10! [Marc Sessler, NFL.com]
"With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his side, Burrow's a lock for another uber-consistent campaign. It was an upset to see the Bengals not draft a pass-catching tight end -- high hopes for Irv Smith Jr. -- but the front office dialed up a coup snagging left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on a four-year, $64.092 million deal. Cincy's destiny might have been different a year ago had the line not crumbled into an injury-riddled apocalypse against K.C. in the AFC title game."- Marc Sessler
Sessler only has Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts ahead of Burrow on the list. Those were the two starting quarterbacks in the most recent Super Bowl and they were the frontrunners for last year's MVP award until Hurts got injured, paving the way for Mahomes to snag his second MVP title.
Bengals wanted to be permanent hosts of Black Friday game [Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk]
This would have been interesting for sure. Bengals fans feel a bit slighted by the team only receiving four primetime games while a team like the Packers received five.
2023 NFL schedule breakdown for all 32 teams: One good thing and one bad thing each team will face this season [John Breech, CBS Sports]
Breech says the good thing for Cincinnati here is that they have an "easy" stretch of games against the Rams, Titans, and Cardinals. The bad thing is that their schedule after their Week 7 BYE is brutal.