Bengals News: Joe Burrow MVP, Lou Anarumo, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow is one of the five finalists for the NFL MVP award. Also in Bengals news, how have no NFL teams reached out to Lou Anarumo for their head coaching job?
Burrow didn't start the season off well. He threw four interceptions and lost a fumble against the Steelers in the Week 1 overtime loss. Since then, the former No. 1 overall pick has been outstanding though, tossing for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 picks on the year.
The other MVP nominations are Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Justin Jefferson. Mahomes feels like the frontrunner to win it and Hurts would have had a good shot had he not gotten injured (though the Eagles lost both games that he missed). Allen, however, never felt like he had a real shot to win it down the stretch and Jefferson is a wide receiver.
As for Anarumo, he's led the Bengals defense to new heights the past two seasons and that's led to a whopping zero head coaching interviews so far. Perhaps a team still reaches out to him but right now, only Brian Callahan has been requested for an interview.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: How budding QB rivalry compares to Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning and more [Bill Bender, Sporting News]
I wish people woul just cool their jets with this kind of talk. Before, it was Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen that everyone thought would be the next Brady vs Manning and now it's Mahomes and Burrow. Can we just enjoy the ride and stop making comparisons?
Report: Zero Teams Have Reached Out to Lou Anarumo Potential Head Coaching Jobs [James Rapien, SI]
This feels pretty simple honestly. There are only five teams searching for a new head coach and once the Sean Payton domino falls (whether that's agreeing to be traded to one team or returning to FOX), the rest of the teams will make their commitments as well. Teams also want to find the next Sean McVay rather than take a chance on an older defensive coordinator, as unfair as that is to Anarumo.
Brandon Beane: Bengals have advantage of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on rookie contracts [Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk]
"They had some lean years, and without getting too much into their build, I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase. "- Beane's quote
A lot of Bengals fans got up in arms about this quote and I don't really get why. The Bengals were really bad the season before they got Ja'Marr Chase. They're not bad now. What's the problem?