Bengals News: Joe Burrow MVP odds, Akiem Hicks free-agent target, and more
- Where does Burrow rank in MVP odds?
- Should the Bengals sign Hicks?
- Who has the most to prove?
In Bengals news, what are Joe Burrow's odds to win MVP? Also, could Akiem Hicks make sense as a free-agent target for the Cincinnati Bengals?
Burrow has been an MVP candidate over the past two years but slow starts have prevented him truly being in the race. Last year, most people knew that either Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts would win the award and once Hurts was injured, it was Mahomes' award to lose.
Burrow will be a popular pick to win the award this year due to the Bengals being a Super Bowl contender. Where does he sit in the MVP odds race?
In other news, could Akiem Hicks make sense with the Bengals? The former third-round pick started 11 games for the Buccaneers last year and is still waiting to sign with a team.
2023 NFL MVP odds, picks: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert best bets, plus more award picks [Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports]
Burrow is second in MVP odds at +700 trailing only Mahomes who has +600 odds to win MVP.
Best 2023 Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team [Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report]
Ballentine has Hicks as the Bengals' free-agent target but I'm not sure he'd make sense in the Queen City. The Bengals had to cut guys like Jeff Gunter and Raymond Johnson III because their defensive line depth was impressive. Hicks would just mean another key defensive linemen would have to be cut from the roster.
The 9 Bengals with most to prove during 2023 season [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Irv Smith Jr., Jonah Williams, and Trayveon Williams are just a few of the names on Roling's list of Bengals with the most to prove this year.