Bengals News: Joe Burrow's NFL Top 100 ranking, Logan Wilson extension, and more
- Where did Joe Burrow rank on the NFL Top 100?
- More on Logan Wilson's extension
- Jonah Williams needs to step up in a contract year
In Bengals news, the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 was revealed. Where did Joe Burrow land on the list? Also, the Cincinnati Bengals extended Logan Wilson last week. He was the first of the "big three" to sign an extension this offseason.
The NFL Top 100 is cool because it's the players who are voting on their peers. This isn't a popularity contest amongst the fans like the Pro Bowl. The players are picking who they think are the most deserving of being on the list.
We all knew that Burrow was going to be rated high (as he should be) but it might surprise people that the Bengals quarterback didn't even land in the top five.
Speaking of talented Bengals players due for extensions, Logan Wilson signed his on Friday and he's one of the big three to have done so. Burrow is another one, as is Tee Higgins. It felt as though Cincinnati might try to get Burrow's deal done first so when Wilson's came through first, it was a bit surprising. A good surprise though!
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 10-1: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme again [Coral Smith, NFL.com]
Burrow came in at No. 6 on the list, trailing Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa, and Travis Kelce.
"Burrow remains one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, finishing top-five in most major passing categories and placing second in completion percentage (68.3), TDs (35) and passing yards per game (279.7). All this earned Burrow his first Pro Bowl nod and a fourth-place finish in Most Valuable Player voting. Cincinnati is expected to reward his play handsomely with an imminent extension that could put him among the highest-paid at his position."- Coral Smith
Why Bengals’ Logan Wilson extension was easy and decisions now get harder [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
"Instead of putting together cribs and buying strollers, they’re advancing from easiest to hardest.- Paul Dehner Jr.
Part of that comes from a clear understanding of where the Burrow contract will likely land. The rest is about prioritizing what makes sense and is made possible with those on the roster."
This is a great read from Dehner, as he notes that Wilson's extension was "easier" from a numbers standpoint but now things will get more difficult for the Bengals.
Players with the most riding on a contract year in 2023, including Chase Young and Marquise Brown [Brad Spielberger, PFF]
Jonah Williams makes Spielberger's list here and it's not surprising as to why. The former first-round pick will be moving to right tackle for the first time in his pro career and if he does well there, a big pay day is in his future.