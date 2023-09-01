Bengals News: Joe Burrow practicing, top cornerbacks, and more
- Burrow continues to practice after a month away
- Who are the best cornerbacks in the NFL?
- Which Bengals player could make their first Pro Bowl?
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow is the talk of the town after he returned to practice on Wednesday. Also, who are the best cornerbacks in the NFL?
Burrow missed nearly all of training camp after suffering a calf strain on the second day of camp. He missed all three preseason games but it definitely could have been worse than it was. He returned to practice on Wednesday and looked like he hadn't missed any time at all.
The Bengals cornerbacks should be able to cement themselves as one of the best units in the league this year. Individually though, how do they stack up against the rest of the league? Obviously they're not topping the best names in the league such as Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain but are any of them top 10 names?
Joe Burrow Shares Hilarious Photo Following Return to Bengals Practice: 'He's Back' [James Rapien, SI]
Joey B has never shied away from humor on his social media accounts and he strikes again here. He posted an old photo of him in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey with the caption "He's back".
Best Cornerbacks in the NFL 2023: Patrick Surtain II Holds Off Sauce Gardner Atop the Rankings For Now [Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network]
Mike Hilton is the only Bengal to appear here and he's ranked 13th. I was a bit surprised not to see Cam Taylor-Britt ranked at all considering the strong playoff performance he put together but to each their own, I suppose.
2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
The player chosen for the Bengals was Dax Hill, who is entering the second year of his career. Bengals fans would be thrilled if the 2022 first-round pick had a Pro Bowl-worthy year, especially with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both leaving in free agency.