Bengals news: Joe Burrow reveals target return date
Cincinnati's signal-caller has been recovering from wrist surgery.
Cincinnati Bengals fans have been eager for updates regarding quarterback Joe Burrow. Now, they have a major one.
Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist (his throwing hand) in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. He was forced to undergo surgery and missed the remainder of the campaign as a result. He has been on the mend since, and the star signal-caller just provided a target return date.
"I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything," Burrow said, via ESPN. "Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things.
". . . I can lift basically normally now, which I'm excited about," Burrow added. "So the next two months, I'll basically be just doing what I've done for the last couple of years. Just the 12 weeks of extra work in the rearview."
Burrow poised to author a bounce back campaign
This is great news for fans in Cincinnati, as it sounds like Burrow will be fully healthy and ready to roll by the time training camp -- and the season -- rolls around, and he should be motivated to produce a bounce back season.
After two straight 16-start campaigns, Burrow was limited to just 10 starts last season, and the 2,309 passing yards he compiled was the fewest of his career. Given his limited availability, it's not a shock that the Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time since Burrow's first year.
After a down year, climbing back to the top of the AFC will be a tough task for both Burrow and the Bengals, but it's one he's ready to embrace.
"I'm excited about the challenge that we have," Burrow said. "I'm excited about the challenge that I have coming back from injury.
"When you're injured, your only rebuttal to the narrative is what you put on the field and how you produce, and when you're injured, there's no dialogue between the narrative and yourself. So I'm excited to kind of handle that in my own way and get back out there in a much better place."
Even with Burrow sidelined for the final stretch of the season, the Bengals still finished with a record of 9-8 last year. With a healthy Burrow, they should be able to improve upon that mark next season. This latest update is a step in the right direction.