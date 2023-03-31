Bengals News: Joe Burrow voted Best Cincinnatian, turf problems, and more
In Bengals news, move over, Fiona the hippo -- There's a new No. 1 for the Best Cincinnatian and it's Joe Burrow! Also, what is going on with the Bengals' turf situation?
Burrow being crowned the Best Cincinnatian isn't a shock considering his accomplishments since moving to the Queen City in 2020. This past year, Burrow led the Bengals to a second-straight AFC Championship Game, and last year, he quarterbacked the team in their first Super Bowl appearance since the late 1980s.
Fiona the hippo had a good run but hopefully she's fine with taking a back seat to Burrow this year. Rounding out the top five on the list were mixologist/bartender Molly Wellman, USWNT star Rose Lavelle, and former Reds star Pete Rose.
As for the turf discussions, the NFL Players Association wants all slit-film turfs banned, according to Pro Football Talk, and that's what the Bengals use for their turf. Katie Blackburn disputed that this was a problem.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Cincinnati lands Michael Mayer in the first round of this mock draft, which would make Bengals fans very happy. The team needs to draft a tight end even after signing Irv Smtih Jr. In rounds two and three, they add to their pass rush and defensive line.
Now that the team has signed a tight end, it's not listed here for the Bengals' draft needs. I'm not sure I agree with that sentiment though the team does need to add more help at safety, offensive line, and EDGE.
This is a subscription-required article so I won't say too much out of respect for PFF but the Bengals do have a player that appears on here.