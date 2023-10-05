Bengals News: Joe Burrow says Week 5 must-win game, Charlie Jones surgery, and more
Bengals have to win on Sunday to keep their season afloat
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow responded quickly when asked if Week 5 was a must-win game for the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, Charlie Jones had surgery on his injured thumb and hopes to return after the bye week.
Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and was asked if this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals is a must-win game. He even cut off the question with his response of "Yes".
If the Bengals lose to the Cardinals on Sunday, they're 1-4 and a playoff run suddenly becomes a lot less realistic. A win, however, moves the team to 2-3, which is the same mark they held entering Week 6 last year.
In other news, Charlie Jones was placed on IR last week with a thumb injury. He had surgery on his thumb and told the media that he hoped to be able to return after the Bengals' Week 7 bye.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Burrow is 28th here, slotted above only Zach Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, and Aidan O'Connell.
"Four weeks in, it's beyond time for the Bengals to question whether Burrow belongs under center, healthy calf of not. The big-money star has had almost none of his trademark confidence or touch while averaging just 4.8 yards per pass. "- Cody Benjamin
"Burrow became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 150 passes in his team’s first four games and average fewer than five yards per attempt.- Paul Dehner Jr.
His limitations and those of the offense are obvious. He can’t work the pocket, flush out, scramble or generally do anything other than stand back and throw quick, short passes. He’s 2 of 22 throwing the ball more than 15 yards in the air this year."
I found this blurb from Dehner's article particularly interesting. Burrow has been abysmal at throwing the ball down the field this season, completing just two of his 22 attempts. This offense won't be able to thrive as long as Burrow continues to struggle in that department.
The Bengals dropped one spot on Buday's list this week, coming in at number 20.
"Among the 66 guards to play at least 25 pass-blocking snaps in Week 4, Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa ranked 56th and 58th in pass-blocking grade, respectively."- Zoltán Buday