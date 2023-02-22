Bengals News: Joe Burrow, Yannick Ngakoue, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow has a lot of hype surrounding him for next season and for good reason! Also, Yannick Ngakoue makes sense as a pass-rushing piece to target in the offseason.
After leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship in each of the last two seasons, it's no wonder that Burrow is being hyped up. He's cemented himself as one of the three best quarterbacks in the league with his play dating back to last year.
Something that regressed for the Bengals from 2021 to 2022 was their pass rush. Could that be fixed by adding Yannick Ngakoue in the spring? Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 15 starts for the Colts last season. Cue the eyes emoji!
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL predictions: Early picks for Super Bowl, MVP, breakouts [ESPN]
In this article compiling several analysts' way-too-early thoughts for next season, Burrow was a popular pick to win MVP. Three analysts also picked the Bengals to win the Super Bowl while a few others had them reaching the big game but losing.
Joe Burrow Shares Relatable Post on Social Media: 'Thinkin About Ball Today' [James Rapien, SI]
Same, Joe. Same.
2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 available players [Matt Bowen, ESPN]
This is where Ngakoue was first linked to the Bengals. Bowen notes that the Bengals could sign Ngakoue to a short-term deal to help boost their pass rush. It's a move that could indeed be the difference between this team partaking in the Super Bowl or watching from home again.
Bengals 2023 mock offseason: Choose your own adventure to building the roster [Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Want to try your hand at being the Bengals' GM? The Athletic allows you to do just that with their "Choose your own adventure" series. Give it a try!