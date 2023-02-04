Bengals News: Joe Mixon, 2023 Senior Bowl, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Mixon had a warrant out for his arrest but the charges were dismissed on Friday. Also in Bengals news, the Senior Bowl is on Saturday!
Mixon was already a potential cap casualty this offseason and even with the charges dropped, this doesn't help Mixon's case when it comes to being on the Bengals roster in 2023. Cincinnati can save roughly $7 million if they cut Mixon before the June 1 deadline.
The Senior Bowl pits the top college football players against each other in a game that allows NFL teams to see these guys in action against better talent. Some current Bengals who have participated in the game before are Germaine Pratt (2019) and Drew Sample (2019).
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday night that Mixon's agent said the charges will be dropped on Friday. They were indeed.
This is a must-read for draft nerds. Could any of these guys end up helping the Bengals win a Super Bowl in the coming years?
With the Bengals not playing in the Super Bowl this year, we can focus more on the Senior Bow land players who could make sense in Cincinnati.