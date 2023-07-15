Bengals News: Joe Mixon contract, Dion Dawkins talks playoff loss to Cincy, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Mixon has agreed to restructure his contract. Also, Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins spoke about the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals back in January.
Mixon, who was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2017, was in jeopardy of potentially being cut this summer. The Bengals made it clear that they'd like for him to stick around but a restructure felt imminent if he wanted to be part of this team.
Fortunately, according to Adam Schefter, a restructure will happen.
Dawkins, who has played for Buffalo since 2017, spoke to Colin Cowherd on The Herd and discussed the AFC Divisional game where Cincinnati won 27-10 in a snowy Highmark Stadium. It was quite the beatdown and one that certainly wasn't expected by either fan base.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals, Joe Mixon agree to restructure 2023 contract to keep RB in Cincinnati, per report [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
"The soon-to-be 27-year-old was set to make $10.1 million with a $12.8 million cap hit in the upcoming season, but now that figure is set to decrease for a Bengals team trying to come to terms on contract extensions for not only Burrow but additionally his top two wideouts, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. "- Cody Benjamin
This is a move that many expected to be made, especially with how the veteran running backs have been treated in recent years. Teams have seen that it's not hard to slide a young running back into the fold and have success so why spend a lot of money on an older player? Mixon was wise to take a pay cut here.
Dion Dawkins: “Everything just felt weird” in playoff loss to Bengals [Myles Simmons, Pro Football Talk]
"“That Cincinnati game was definitely weird,” Dawkins said. “You go through your ups and downs and it’s sad that we go through a down at a time like that. But we just hit a down at the wrong time. And I think with the journey that we’ve been on, we have been through every phase of football that can happen — which would be the recipe for the creation of this season."- From Simmons' article
The Bengals dominated from start to finish in this one and it definitely felt as though this was going to be their year when they manhandled the "NFL darlings". Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be, as they lost the next week to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Ranking the NFL’s top 10 offensive coordinators entering 2023 [Sam Monson, PFF]
Brian Callahan does not make this list, unfortunately. With Zac Taylor being the one who mostly calls the plays for the offense, it's not really a huge surprise why Callahan didn't make the cut.