Bengals News: Joe Mixon discusses pay cut, UDFA to watch, and more
- Joe Mixon discusses his contract situation
- Jaxson Kirkland can make the Bengals roster
- What is the Bengals' biggest question?
In Bengals news, Joe Mixon explains why he felt comfortable taking a pay cut this offseason. Also, Cincinnati Bengals UDFA Jaxson Kirkland is a name to watch this summer.
Mixon, who the Bengals spent a second-round pick on in 2017, is coming off a lackluster year. He had over 800 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns but those were considered to be disappointments compared to his past production.
As a result, Mixon was heavily speculated to be a potential cap casualty this summer. He was making a lot of money, in trouble off the field, and as a running back, his age was something to monitor. It made sense why Mixon would be a potential cut candidate.
Fortunately for Cincinnati, Mixon agreed to take a pay cut to help the team.
Speaking of helping the team, that's what the Bengals are hoping Jaxson Kirkland can do for them down the road. The Washington product went undrafted this year but could easily make the roster due to his versatility and production.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals' Joe Mixon says 'bigger picture' led to him reworking contract [Ben Baby, ESPN]
""I see the task at hand and what we're trying to build and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice," Mixon told the team's website in an article published Wednesday. "I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.""- From Baby's article
I don't doubt that Mixon truly believes this but seeing guys like Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott get released by the teams that drafted them and still waiting to sign somewhere probably also helped Mixon come to this decision.
The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training Camp [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
"Kirkland was originally considered a top tackle prospect in the 2022 draft but decided to return to college after learning he would need ankle surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter."- Kristopher Knox
This could end up being a brilliant UDFA signing by the Bengals. Of course, Kirkland did go undrafted for a reason but the potential is absolutely there.
Biggest question each AFC team faces in 2023: Will Russ feel dangerous again? Which WR steps up for Chiefs? [Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports]
The Bengals' biggest question, per Dajani, is "How will the new-look secondary fare?". This is a fair question for the Bengals considering they lost both of their starting safeties and have a pretty young group overall.
"Cincy's secondary is going to look pretty different in 2023, as they lost Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell, Tre Flowers and Eli Apple in free agency. Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill and Nick Scott figure to be the new starters on the back end, and they will be tasked with helping the Bengals' defense improve in opponent points per game for the fifth-straight season. Lou Anarumo's background is with defensive backs, which is a reason to be optimistic. Plus, the Bengals having a solidified front seven helps. "- Jordan Dajani