Bengals News: Joe Mixon found not guilty, Jackson Carman struggles, and more
- Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing
- Can Carman redeem himself?
- Jonah Williams the X-Factor
In Bengals news, Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing. Also, can Jackson Carman bounce back after an atrocious performance?
A county judge ruled on Thursday that Mixon was not guilty of aggravated menacing. Mixon was accused of pulling a gun on a woman in January as a result of a road rage incident. The judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to convict Mixon.
In game-related news, one of the poor standouts from the Cincinnati Bengals' preseason opener was Jackson Carman, a second-round pick by the team in 2021. Carman's career was been quite the rollercoaster to this point and after potentially raising his stock with his playoff performances, the stock has dipped back down when he was abysmal against the Packers.
Bengals' Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing [Ben Baby, ESPN]
""The standard of reasonable doubt is the highest standard that we have in our justice system, as it should be," Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender said before issuing her ruling. "After a careful review of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden.""- From Baby's article
One thing to watch in each game of preseason Week 2: Bucs QB battle, surprising Chiefs WR take center stage [Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports]
Kerr lists Carman as his "one thing to watch" for the Bengals, noting that he had a "horrendous preseason debut". Carman definitely needs to play better on Friday night or else it's not crazy to think he could be left off the final roster.
"Jackson Carman was battling for a spot on the first team with Jonah Williams at right tackle before a horrendous preseason debut. Carman was moved to the second team at left tackle after allowing four pressures in 27 pass-blocking snaps. A bounce-back performance from Carman -- at the left tackle spot -- is needed. "- Jeff Kerr
Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor Heading Into 2023 Season [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
Jonah Williams was Knox's pick for the Bengals here.
"Burrow has been fantastic despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. If Williams can pair with Brown to give the Bengals dependable bookend tackles, Cincinnati could become the new team to beat in the AFC."- Kristopher Knox